Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra As Captain Vikram Batra Brings Shershaah To Life

The much-awaited trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah released on the Internet on Sunday evening. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film. The trailer shows Captain Vikram Batra's patriotic journey from a "soldier to a legend." Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema in the film. Going by Sidharth Malhotra's performance in the trailer as Captain Vikram Batra, it is easy to say that he brought Shershaah to life. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote: "Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I'm honoured to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero."

Kiara Advani shared the trailer with these words: "His love and commitment is now yours to celebrate. Presenting the unforgettable true story of Captain Vikram Batra's (PVC) bravery and courage!"

Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. To launch the trailer of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra, his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and Karan Johar flew to Kargil earlier on Sunday. After reaching Kargil, Kiara shared a photo of herself with team Shershaah and wrote: "And the journey begins, #TeamShershaah. Touchdown Kargil."

Earlier this month, Sidharth Malhotra dropped the teaser of Shershaah and announced that the film, which was scheduled to open in theatres, will now premiere on Prime Video. Shershaah was initially supposed to release on July 3 last year but the makers changed date due to the coronavirus pandemic to July 2, 2021. They later zeroed in on August 12 as the final release date. Sharing the teaser, Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play."

The shooting for Shershaah started in May last year and a few months later, in September, Sidharth Malhotra suffered an injury while shooting for the film in Kargil. Shershaah also stars Ankita Gora, Shiv Pandit and Sahil Vaid, among others.