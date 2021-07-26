Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani And Team Shershaah Spend The Evening Of Kargil Vijay Diwas With The Indian Army. See Pic

Kiara Advani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra

The film will release on August 12

It will release on Amazon Prime Video

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and the team of their upcoming film Shershaah spent the evening of Kargil Vijay Diwas with the Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Kargil base camp. The team had gone to Kargil on Sunday for unveiling the trailer of Shershaah. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. While Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, Kiara Advani plays the role of Vikram Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema. The film has been directed by Vishnu Vardhan, while Karan Johar's Dharma productions has produced it. To mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, on Monday, Kiara Advani shared a picture from team Shershaah's meet with the Indian army soldiers.

The picture features Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar with the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Captain Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra. The picture also featured Indian Army soldiers and rest of the team members of the film Shershaah.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kiara Advani expressed happiness on "being a part of the evening with the Indian Army." She wrote: "On this #kargilVijayDiwas team #Shershaah had the honour of being a part of the evening with the Indian Army. Truly a humbling moment, our hearts are filled with gratitude and respect for our real heroes."

Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

As mentioned above, the trailer of Shershaah was released yesterday. Many celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have praised the trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

The war-drama is set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 12.