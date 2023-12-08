Inside Pics From Dharmendra's Birthday Celebrations With Wife Hema Malini, Daughters Esha And Ahana

Hema Malini shared this image. (courtesy: HemaMalini)

Hema Malini shared a few inside pictures from Dharmendra's 88th birthday celebrations. In one picture, the evergreen couple can be seen posing for the cameras. In another, Hema Malini can be seen kissing the birthday boy on his cheek. In other pictures, Dharmendra can be seen posing with his two daughters - Esha and Ahana. Hema Malini simply captioned the post, "Taken today." Esha Deol dropped a few emojis below the post. Dharmendra turned 88 today and actors across generations have been wishing him throughout the day. Take a look at Hema Malini's post here:

Earlier, Hema Mallini wished him with a gorgeous picture of them together. She wrote in the caption, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!" Take a look:

Dharmendra cut a birthday cake with fans and media outside his house on Friday evening. He was joined by son Sunny Deol at the celebrations. The film veteran can be seen greeting the shutterbugs with folded hands. He cut the cake and Sunny fed him a piece of cake. Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan wished him with two adorable pictures. The pictures were taken on the Bigg Boss set. Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday DharamJi." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor wished him with a picture in which the two actors can be seen sharing a candid moment. Shahid wrote in the caption, "To the OG evergreen SUPERSTAR in every MAUSAM happy birthday @aapkadharam sir." Take a look:

From his first marriage with Parkash Kaur, Dharmendra has four children - Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta. He and Hema Malini share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani. He is popular for films like Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Mamta, Anupama, Guddi, Sholay, to name a few.