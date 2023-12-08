In Pics: Dharmendra Cuts Birthday Cake With Son Sunny Deol And Fans By His Side

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol with fans

Film veteran Dharmendra, who celebrates his 88th birthday today, cut a birthday cake with fans and media outside his house. He was joined by eldest son Sunny Deol at the celebrations. Dharmendra wore an orange-coloured shirt and a black hat for the occasion. Sunny Deol was also dressed in his casual best. Dharmendra greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. In one picture, the evergreen star can be seen cutting the cake. In another, Sunny can be seen feeding his father a piece of cake. Dharmendra and Sunny Deol can be seen smiling widely for the cameras. Take a look at the pictures:

Dharmendra received adorable wishes from his family members. Hema Malini shared a sweet picture with her husband and wrote an extensive note. She wrote, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!" Take a look:

Dharmendra's youngest son Bobby Deol, who has been soaring high with Animal success, also shared a post to wish his father. In the pictures shared by Bobby, he can be seen kissing his father on his cheek. In another, the duo can be seen posing for the camera. Dharmendra can be seen with a garland around his neck. Bobby wrote in the caption, "Love you the most Papa." Take a look:

Sunny Deol, Esha and Ahana Deol also wished their dad happy birthday with lovely messages. From his first marriage with Parkash Kaur, Dharmendra has four children - Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta. He and Hema Malini share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani. He is popular for films like Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Mamta, Anupama, Guddi, Sholay, to name a few.