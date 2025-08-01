Kiara Advani Shares A Heartfelt Post On Her Most Special Birthday: "Surrounded By My Baby, My Husband, And..."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025. Kiara turned 33 yesterday, July 31, 2025, and it was her most special birthday yet for all the right reasons. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on the same.

What's Happening

Kiara Advani is over the moon for her most special birthday yet. The newest mommy in Bollywood took to Instagram to share a picture of her birthday cake and penned down a lovely caption.

She wrote, "My most special birthday. Surrounded by the loves of my life - my baby, my husband, and my parents - with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes."

The birthday cake was a white cake with a figurine of a mother cradling her child in the centre.

Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Post For Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actor took to his Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Kiara in a short pink dress, paired with matching shoes and shades.

Wishing the love of his life on her special day, Sidharth captioned it, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love", with a red heart emoji.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Welcoming Their Daughter

Kiara and Sidharth got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023.

In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together. They welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Sidharth took to his Instagram and penned, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH"

Work

On the work front, Sidharth will next star in Param Sundari, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the highly-awaited War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

In A Nutshell

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to express gratitude on her most special birthday yet. She thanked everyone for their good wishes and said she feels extremely blessed.