When Sunny Deol And Dharmendra Went To Udaipur By Gaddi

Image instagrammed by Sunny Deol. (courtesy: SunnyDeol)

We have some amazing news for all the Deol family fans out there. Veteran actor Dharmendra and his son, actor Sunny Deol, are busy exploring the beauty of Udaipur, the City Of Lakes. How do we know? The Gadar 2 star has shared an update on Instagram along with a picture. Dressed in their casual best, the father and son duo, in the stunning click, can be seen posing in the middle of a road. The picture appears to be taken during a pit stop on a highway. Referring to his hit song from the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar, Sunny Deol wrote, “Main Papa Nikla Gaddi Leke to Udaipur.” Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He picked a set of red hearts for his comment. Actress Esha Deol too left a bunch of black hearts and an evil eye emoji in the comments.

G.O.D.TECH New World Order star Prince Malhotra wrote, “Safe travels.” Broken But Beautiful actress Poppy Jabbal, Indian kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari, and TV star Kunal Bakshi dropped red hearts under the post.

Last month, Sunny Deol dropped a montage of multiple pictures featuring himself and his father Dharmendra. In the video, the Apne stars can be seen posing with their arms around each other. Sharing the clip, Sunny Deol wrote, “Papa and me Jan 24, 2023.”

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sunny Deol, in December last year, talked about his equation with his dad Dharmendra. The actor said, "The fear factor should be there. My dad was a fear factor for me. If dad comes here, I will just get up and move and be completely shut. It is the way it is. That's the beauty of it."

Besides his father, Sunny Deol also gave his two cents on his younger sibling Bobby Deol, who recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal. The actor said, "I am so happy for him. It was high time it happened and people were not fair to him. I can say that. I cannot talk about myself but I can talk about him. Because he is nice, people said he is such a sweet boy and they will say all those things and nobody is doing anything." The actor added, "I mean they don't have to do anything but they know his capacity. They know everything about him but I feel somehow nobody wanted to let it happen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 9.

Sunny Deol, after his blockbuster Gadar 2, will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947.