Sunny Deol To Team Up With Abbas-Mustan For The First Time: Report

Sunny Deol in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: X)

Sunny Deol is on a roll. After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, the actor has been flooded with new offers. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor is collaborating with directors Abbas-Mustan for a big-ticket action thriller. The film will be produced by Vishal Rana. This is the first time Sunny Deol has teamed up with Abbas Mustan. A source close to the development of the project stated, "Sunny and Abbas Mustan have been discussing a project for a while now and things have fallen in place. It's a big-scale action thriller with typical twists and turns that the maverick director duo is known for. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024." " Abbas Mustan have worked with Bobby Deol in multiple films and this would be their first stint with Sunny Deol. Vishal has got together this dynamic force and is set to put it in motion soon," stated the source.

The source also mentioned that there will be four more seasoned actors in the film. "The casting is underway," stated the source.

Before filming this project, Sunny Deol will wrap up the shoot of Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore, 1947. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan's production house. Sharing the news of the project, Amir Khan's production company made an official announcement earlier this month. The statement read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947.We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a" Take a look at the post here:

Sunny Deol tasted major success with Gadar 2 this year. The film made a whopping amount of money at the box office. Sunny Deol will appear on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with brother Bobby Deol. The episode will be streaming on October 2. The promo of the episode released on Monday. Karan Johar can be seen teasing Sunny Deol for his teddy bear fetish. The host also asked Sunny Deol about the box office numbers of Gadar 2 as he claimed his numbers were "organic". Take a look at the promo here:

Sunny Deol is popular for films like Darr, Damini, Imtihaan, Himmat, Jeet, Ghatak, Border, to name a few.