Sunny Deol On Equation With His Dad Dharmendra: "He Was A Fear Factor For Me"

Actor Sunny Deol, whose film Gadar 2 took the box office by storm this year, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, shared his views on parenting and how his father and film veteran Dharmendra, is as a parent. On being asked how he is as a father to his sons Karan and Rajveer, Sunny Deol said, "We are basically a very strict family. At school, I was not allowed to go out after 7-8pm so we used to be at home. Even with my kids, I never gave them a cellphone until they finished school."

The actor also talked about his equation with his dad Dharmendra. He said, "The fear factor should be there. My dad was a fear factor to me. If dad comes here, I will just get up and move and be completely shut. It is the way it is. Thats the beauty of it."

Besides dad Dharmendra, Sunny Deol also gave his two cents on his younger sibling Bobby, who recently appeared in the blockbuster Animal. The actor, speaking to NDTV's Abira Dhar, said during the interaction, "I am so happy for him. It was high time it happened and people were not fair to him. I can say that. I cannot talk about myself but I can talk about him. Because he is nice, people said he is such a sweet boy and they will say all those things and nobody is doing anything." The actor added, "I mean they don't have to do anything but they know his capacity. They know everything about him but I feel somehow nobody wanted to let it happen."

Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border and Tridev.