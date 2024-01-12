Dharmendra's Pic, Clicked By Grandson Dharam, Gets Big Love From Sons Sunny-Bobby, Daughter Esha

Dharmendra shared this image. (courtesy: Dharmendra)

Film veteran Dharmendra knows how to spin conversations on Instagram. The actor shared a candid picture of himself in which he can be seen smiling his heart out. Dharmendra can be seen wearing a denim shirt. The picture was taken by his grandson - Dharam, Bobby Deol's younger son. Dharmendra wrote in the caption, "A photo by my loving grandson Dharam . I call him "USTAAD ". Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Esha showered love in the comments section. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol shared a string of love emojis while Esha shared a string of hug emojis. Take a look:

Dharmendra keeps his fans glued to his Instagram profile. He often shares throwback pictures, famjam moments and pictures of himself. On Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary, he shared a picture in which he can be seen holding hands of Raj Kapoor. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Raj Sahab.... We miss you ! ..... You will always be remembered with great love and respect." Take a look:

He shared a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar as well where the two actors can be seen sharing a laugh. He wrote in the caption, "Tasveerein bolti hain .....baaton baaton mein kuchh baatein poochie jaati hain ..... keh paate nahin........ hansi bata jaati hai .... (Pictures do speak. We ask so many things. Some are said. Some are expressed through smiles.) Take a look:

Dharmendra also shared a video in which he can be seen dancing to the viral song Jamal Kudu from Animal on Bigg Boss stage. The song is picturised on his son Bobby Deol in the film and it's insanely viral. In the promo shared by Colors TV, the reality show host Salman Khan along with Sohail Khan and singer Mika Singh can be seen recreating Jamal Kudu on stage while balancing a glass each on their head. Dharmendra can be seen balancing the glass in his mouth. The caption alongside the post read, "Get ready to channel your inner 'Animal.' Only on this new year special episode!" Take a look:

From his first marriage with Parkash Kaur, Dharmendra has four children - Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta. He and Hema Malini share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is popular for films like Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Mamta, Anupama, Guddi, Sholay, to name a few.