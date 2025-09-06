Ameesha Patel Recalls <i>Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai</i> Days With Birthday Post For Rakesh Roshan: "Your Sonia Forever"

Ameesha Patel, who became an overnight sensation with her debut movie, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai revealed that she celebrated signing the movie by enjoying champagne with director Rakesh Roshan and co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Ameesha dropped two photos from the memorable evening on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, she was seen holding two glasses, while Hrithik poured champagne. In the next still, Ameesha was feeding cake to Rakesh Roshan.

Wishing the filmmaker on his birthday, the Gadar actress penned, "@rakesh_roshan9 —these are pictures from my home in South Mumbai the day after I signed “KAHO NAA PYAAR HAI “ and we opened champagne to celebrate before starting our shoot schedule!! (sic)"

Calling him a true inspiration, Ameesha added, "From then to now u have been a beacon of inspiration with your hardwork, discipline, professionalism, organisation and true resilience in the face of all adversity and challenges! You have been the best I could learn from and was a privilege to be your discovery !!! Wishing you the happpppiest bday and many many bumper years to follow !! Your SONIA forever."

Earlier today, Hrithik also wished his “best teacher” on his special day saying, “Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation.”

“Never complete, but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud ( and strong), cause I am your son. I love you,” Hrithik said.

Hrithik also added, just like his father, he walks in balance, having reached a place of equanimity.

