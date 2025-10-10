Hrithik Roshan Set For OTT Debut As He Turns Producer For Prime Video's <i>Storm</i>

Earlier today, leading OTT platform Prime Video made an official announcement welcoming Hrithik Roshan on board for their upcoming thriller series titled Storm. This marks Hrithik Roshan's OTT debut as a producer and a major collaboration between the actor's banner HRX Films and Prime Video.

Have a look here:

Hrithik Roshan's Reaction To Turning Producer

Hrithik Roshan shared how Storm gave him the right opportunity to step into the shoes of a producer in the OTT space.

He said, "What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters essayed by incredibly talented actors. This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I'm excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video."

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & MENA, Prime Video, praised Hrithik as one of Indian cinema's most distinguished creative forces.

"Our collaboration with him and HRX Films is a significant milestone. Storm brings together compelling characters and a story that will resonate with audiences globally," he added.

About Storm

The series will be produced by Hrithik Roshan and his cousin Eshaan Roshan. The plot revolves around themes such as secrets, ambition, and survival, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, as described in the press release.

It will be created and directed by Ajitpal Singh of Tabbar fame, while the story is co-written by Singh, François Lunel, and Swati Das. Production is scheduled to roll out soon.

The series will feature Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad in key roles.

About HRX

HRX Films by Hrithik Roshan is a division of his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's production house FilmKraft Productions, which has produced blockbusters such as Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, and Krrish.

In A Nutshell

Hrithik Roshan is all set to turn producer with Prime Video's Storm. Production is expected to roll out soon with a stellar cast in place, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.