After Abhishek-Aishwarya, Karan Johar Goes to Delhi Hight Court To Seek Protection Of His Personality Rights

Filmmaker Karan Johar has now moved to the Delhi High Court to seek protection for his personality rights. Karan Johar's move comes after Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sought the court's intervention in a similar case to stop the unauthorised sale of merchandise using their names.

What's Happening

The court has already protected rights of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the case. The court asked several platforms, websites to stop using their images and identity for their monetary gains.

In the matter, the court observed that key elements their identity, name, photographs, signatures were used on various platforms.

"These attributes are linked to the plaintiff's professional work and associations in the course of his career. The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with him," Justice Tejas Karia said in his September 10 order.

In its interim order, while granting the protection of personality rights to Aishwarya, the court prohibited the defendants from producing, distributing, or selling items like T-shirts, mugs, posters, or digital material that exploit the actor's name, image, or persona.

The restriction also extends to AI-generated content, deepfakes, face morphing, or any other form of digital alteration that might harm or diminish her public reputation.

Karan Johar's Work

Johar is currently distributing Mirai, featuring Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja in the lead role.

The film, about a fearless warrior entrusted with the protection of nine sacred scriptures, is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad.