Anup Soni Says Hrithik Roshan Did His Makeup On Car Bonnet For <i>Fiza</i>, Here's What Happened After <i>Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai</i>

Actor Anup Soni recently reminisced about the bygone days when Hrithik Roshan would do his makeup "by sitting on the bonnet of a car" while shooting for Fiza with Karisma Kapoor. Anup Soni added that part of Fiza was shot before Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, and that he witnessed the massive stardom the actor achieved following his blockbuster entry into films.

What's Happening

Anup Soni told Bollywood Bubble how Hrithik Roshan would prepare for scenes before becoming the bonafide star he did after Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Anup Soni revealed, "Hrithik shot the first half of Fiza before the release of Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, and the second half after it became a blockbuster. The difference in how he was treated on set was remarkable. Earlier, both of us would get our makeup done sitting on the bonnet of a car. After Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai was released, he got his own vanity van and was treated like a star. Of course, he always had his makeup man, but now he had a full setup of his own."

Anup Soni On His Fiza Experience

Anup Soni shared how his debut film Godmother had impressed film critic and journalist Khalid Mohammed immensely. This led to Mohammed approaching Soni for his directorial debut Fiza. Although the actor was initially hesitant, Khalid Mohammed eventually persuaded him to join the project.

Speaking of one unusual experience on set, Anup Soni recalled, "The director later asked me to dub for another character in the same film. I was shocked. I told him, 'How can I dub for someone else when I already have a role in the movie?' He said he would get my part dubbed by someone else, as it was a smaller role. I refused and told him I would only agree if I got to dub my own lines first. If he liked it, fine, but I wouldn't give up my voice for my own character. He agreed eventually."

About Fiza

Helmed by Khalid Mohammed, Fiza starred Jaya Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Raza and Sushmita Sen also played key roles in the 2000 film.

In A Nutshell

