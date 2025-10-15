"Can't Call Dance Tutorials On Actor's Videos Commercial Use": Delhi High Court To Hrithik Roshan

Delhi High Court today directed the removal of certain links and listings on various internet and e-commerce websites, which allegedly infringed the personality rights of actor Hrithik Roshan.

The High Court, however, declined to grant ex-parte relief against Instagram pages and fan clubs of the Bollywood actor, who had approached the court seeking protection of his personality rights against unauthorised use of his persona for alleged commercial purposes.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that fanpages of the actor could not be taken down at the present stage since there was no element of commercialisation and nothing defamatory was being said about the actor.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared for Roshan and submitted that his images and name were being used for profiteering purposes to sell merchandise such as bags, clothing, etc.

It was further claimed that videos of the actor were being used for dance tutorials in an unauthorised manner.

The court, however, noted that, "It's a song which is of Hrithik Roshan which they will be using for dance tutorial. They are using that performance to teach people. It is not commercial merchandise. At this stage I am not persuaded by this...This is available in public domain. Anybody can use this."

