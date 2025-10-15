Akshay Kumar Joins Growing List Of Celebrities Seeking Protection Of Personality Rights

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has approached the Bombay High Court seeking legal protection for his personality rights. He has alleged the "large-scale misuse" of his name, image, voice, mannerisms and other personal attributes through AI-generated content and deepfakes circulating across social media platforms, websites and e-commerce portals.

Akshay Kumar's legal team highlighted specific instances, including a manipulated film trailer that falsely portrayed him as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The doctored video reportedly garnered nearly two million views before being taken down. They also referred to a website feature that allowed users to generate speech in "Akshay Kumar's" voice, along with counterfeit merchandise being sold under his name and fake social media accounts falsely promoting endorsements.

A bench led by Justice Arif S Doctor heard the plea and stated that an ad-interim order would be issued to protect Akshay Kumar while the case continues.

More Celebrities Seek Similar Legal Protection

In recent months, several prominent personalities have approached courts seeking similar protection. Back in September, A-listers including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and filmmaker Karan Johar moved the Delhi High Court to safeguard their personality rights. Singers Kumar Sanu and Asha Bhosle also filed a plea seeking protection of his name, voice, vocal style and technique.

Following them, actor Hrithik Roshan raised his concern and sought protection for his personality rights. Recently, the Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary in similar petitions.

The right to publicity, commonly referred to as personality rights, allows individuals to protect, control and benefit from the use of their own image, name or likeness.

