Chennai Metro Train Stuck In Subway, Commuters Forced To Walk Through Tunnel

A morning walk no one in Chennai was prepared for. People travelling towards the Wimco Nagar Depot via metro had to walk on the railway track after the train got stuck in a subway.

Chennai Metro Rail's Blue Line, which runs between the Wimco Nagar Depot and Chennai International Airport faced a technical glitch in the early hours of Tuesday.

The train got stuck in a subway between the Central Metro and High Court station. Passengers on board complained of no electricity.

In videos shared from the ground, commuters are seen holding on to the handrail and trying to peep out to understand the issue.

After 10 minutes of feeling "trapped", passengers say an announcement came asking them to walk to the nearby metro station that is the High Court station, around 500 meters away.

In another video, commuters are seen queuing up and walking through the tunnel.

The disruption was likely caused by a power outrage or a technical glitch.

Services have returned to normal, the Chennai Metro Rail informed on X (formerly Twitter).

"Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal operation. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to St Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the Normal Schedule," the Chennai Metro Rail wrote on X.

"We regret the inconvenience caused," it added.