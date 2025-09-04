Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Funds For Chennai Metro's Phase 1 Extension

In a big relief to Chennai suburb, Tamil Nadu government has released a order allocating funds of Rs 1,964 crores for Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) phase 1 extension between Chennai Airport and New Kalaingar Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam.

With the announcement of CMRL phase 1 extension, it would benefit South Chennai people to reach the city from sub urban areas. As this project covers major suburbs like Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram, Perungulathur and Vandaloor it would be huge relief for office people. Also, two years ago, Tamil Nadu government shifted city's main bus terminus to Kilambakkam. CMRL in this line would also help people who wanted to reach Kalaingar Bus Terminus from the city.

This was a long pending project of CMRL which is under discussion for almost more than 5 years. On February, 2025 CMRL submitted DPR (Detailed Project Report) and no funds have been allocated for phase 1 extension.

Tamil Nadu government released a order in which it has given permission for CMRL to proceed with land acquisition process, carry out utility shifting and other preparatory works for the proposed CMRL extension from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam. To carry forward the preliminary works government has allocated Rs 1964 crores. This phase 1 extension would cover 13 stations covering 15.5 km which includes locations like Tambaram, Perungulathur and Vandaloor.

Presently, Chennai in phase 1 on two lines Metro rail is functioning covering 54 KM. Likewise covering 116.1 km as a second phase work are going on to run Metro rail in three lines.