What Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shhyamali Posted After His Wedding To Samantha

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru finally put rumours to rest when they shared their wedding pictures from an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, located within the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Monday.

Rumours that the couple is headed for a private wedding started doing rounds on social media, following which Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories about "desperate people".

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's pictures from their temple wedding broke the Internet, Shhyamali De made her first post on Instagram.

On her Instagram Stories, Shhyamali De shared a picture of the universe, with an arrow pointing to the text "We Live Here".

This imagery is quite similar to that of the iconic Pale Blue Dot photo.

What Is The Pale Blue Dot?

The Pale Blue Dot is a photograph of Earth taken on February 14, 1990, by NASA's Voyager 1 from over 6 billion kilometers away.

The image inspired the title of scientist and author Carl Sagan's book, Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space, in which he wrote, "Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us."

This image is a symbol of humanity's microscopic place in the cosmos. Philosophically, it reminds us how insignificant every human is in the grand cosmic scale, viewed from the vastness of space.

Shhyamali De shared the first post on her Instagram after pictures from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding started circulating on the Internet. Once again, her cryptic post about life and the universe at large is going viral on social media.

