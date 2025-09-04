Raj Nidimoru And Shhyamali De Have Been Divorced Since 2022

Speculation about actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru being in a romantic relationship has been going on for quite some time, even while Raj was married to Shhyamali De.

An insider close to the couple informed NDTV that Raj Nidimoru has been "divorced from Shhyamali De since 2022." The former couple tied the knot in 2015.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have collaborated on Prime Video series The Family Man season two and Citadel: Honey Bunny, in the capacities of actor and director, respectively.

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru dating began earlier this year when the actor shared several photos on her Instagram from the World Pickleball League, where she appeared in the stands with the filmmaker, cheering for her team Chennai Super Champs.

Since then, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have been spotted on many outings, with her sharing a reel from her Dubai visit which a section of social media users believe also featured the filmmaker.

There are many photos of Raj Nidimoru with a little girl on the Internet, which has often led to speculation that he and Shhyamali De share a child.

However, according to the insider, Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De "don't have any children together".

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are yet to publicly confirm their relationship, even as reports of the rumoured couple looking for a house continue to flood social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to her frequent co-star Naga Chaitanya (2017-2021).

