You Can't See Raj Nidimoru In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dubai Reel. But Internet Thinks He's There

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be in a relationship with her Citadel director Raj Nidimoru. The duo haven't accepted the rumours, nor have denied them. On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a reel from Dubai in which Raj Nidimoru's face is not visible. However, the Internet believes he's there.

What's Happening

Samantha shared a reel featuring What I See vs What You See. In the reel, Samantha is seen holding a man's hands for a few seconds.

She captioned the video, "Dubai for a minute."

The reel became an instant hit on Instagram with the comment section getting flooded.

A user wrote, "Finally what she deserves."

Another user wrote, "Awesome."

Another user wrote, "Getting our Sam back and seeing this made our day."

Another user wrote, "Her inner child is healing."

Background

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's dating began when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (Februray 1). For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In one click, Samantha can be seen holding hands of Raj Nidimoru, adding fuel to their rumours of dating.

During the promotions of her maiden production venture Subham, she shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram feed. One photo, which stood out of the bunch, is the one where Samantha is seen clicking a selfie with Raj and a friend posing in the background. Samantha posted another solo photo of Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Naga Chaitanya's wedding put the limelight back on his relationship and wedding to Samantha. Their private lives came under intense public scrutiny on and off social media.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

On big screen, she was last seen in the film Kushi (2023) opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Raj Nidimoru AKA Raj of Raj-DK duo is popular for directing films like Shor In The City, Go Goa Gone. On OTTs, they created a genre of their own with shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, Farzi.