Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Husband Raj Nidimoru Make First Public Appearance Together After Coimbatore Wedding

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru married on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

What's Happening

The couple recently made their first public appearance together after the wedding as they arrived in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Samantha and Raj were photographed by paparazzi while exiting the Mumbai airport.

Dressed in relaxed, casual outfits, the newlyweds kept it understated.

Samantha wore a grey sweater paired with black trousers, while Raj opted for a sea-green T-shirt, blue jeans and a black denim jacket.

As cameras followed them, both acknowledged the photographers, with Samantha smiling throughout as they walked towards their car.

Background

The wedding took place in the presence of close friends and family. Samantha later confirmed the marriage by sharing a social media post that offered glimpses from the ceremony.

The couple got married in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha at the Isha Foundation. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021.

Raj had married Shhyamali De in 2015, and the two got separated in 2022.

Speculation around Samantha and Raj's relationship began in 2024 after they were seen together at several public events. Reports also suggested that the two were living together.

Samantha and Raj first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2, in which the actor played a key role under the direction of Raj and DK.

They later collaborated on Citadel: Hunny Bunny, the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel. Samantha is next set to appear in Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, another project directed by Raj and DK.

The upcoming series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is slated for release in 2026.