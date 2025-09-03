Raj Nidimoru's Wife Posts Cryptic Note On Detachment After Samantha's Dubai Reel With Him

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday shared a reel from her Dubai trip on Instagram. While his face was not as such visible in the video, the Internet believes director and her rumoured partner Raj Nidimoru also accompanied her on this trip.

Hours later, Shhyamali De, who is Raj Nidimoru's wife, shared a cryptic Instagram Story about detachment.

What's Happening

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an Instagram reel from her Dubai holiday apparently featuring Raj Nidimoru in a blink-and-you-will-miss-it appearance, Shhyamali De shared a post hinting about detachment.

"Detachment is not that you should own nothing, but that nothing should own you - Ali Ibn Abi Talib," the post read.

Background

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have worked together as actor and director on The Family Man season two and Citadel: Honey Bunny, both Prime Video web series.

Rumours of the duo dating began when the actor shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account earlier this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the owner of the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In the last few months, Samantha Ruth Prabhu -- who was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya -- has been sharing several posts with Raj Nidimoru, including a group photo with Raj Nidimoru and the team of her first film production Subham, and a picture of her resting her head on the director's shoulder during a flight.

Neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru has publicly spoken about the rumoured relationship.

In A Nutshell

Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De has posted an Instagram Story about detachment after actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a reel in which many social media users believe they spotted the director.

Also Read | You Can't See Raj Nidimoru In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dubai Reel. But Internet Thinks He's There