When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Congratulated Raj Nidimoru And His Ex-Wife Shhyamali On Instagram

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her marriage to Citadel maker Raj Nidimoru on Monday (December 1), their private lives and marriages came under immense public scrutiny. Speculation about Samantha and Raj's relationship before the announcement went rife after Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De﻿ , shared a cryptic post, saying, "Desperate people do desperate things."

After the announcement, Reddit went into overdrive to dig out old clips, exploring the intriguing dynamics of their relationship.

In a throwback video, Raj and his ex-wife Shhyamali De are seen celebrating the success of the web series Farzi as the most-watched series. Samantha, in all probability, recorded the video on set and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

The video was actually shot during the shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny and dates back to March 2023. Samantha also tagged her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan in the post.

Samantha first collaborated with director Raj Nidimoru in the second season of Amazon Prime Original The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. Farzi, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, was released in February 2023. Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, released in 2024.

Samantha Announced Her Marriage With A Loved-Up Post

On Monday, Samantha shared a few pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a lavish wedding in 2017. They announced their divorce in 2021. Raj Nidimoru parted ways from his first wife, Shhyamali De in 2022. Since February, Raj Nidimoru has appeared in Samantha's Instagram posts on and off, sparking dating rumours.