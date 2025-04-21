Ram Charan Visits Sussanne Khan's Hyderabad Store. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had launched the Charcoal project in Hyderabad in February. Recently, superstar Ram Charan paid a visit to the place. Sussanne was pictured with her brother Zayed Khan, his wife Malaika Parekh and Ram Charan.

Sharing a gratitude message, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Completely overwhelmed, grateful and filled with the blessings of the most wonderful Super Humans who visited us at our gallery this weekend @thecharcoalproject Hyderabad. Thank you to my darling brother @itszayedkhan @malzkhan for the best core protection team that you surround me with. Thank you to our real life SUPERSTAR and legend @alwaysramcharan and dear Upasna for giving us the most incredible grace and warmth...making us feel very special and empowered.... And So grateful to our dear Design community Mughals to visit us and fill us with your support... we all at @thecharcoalproject are thoroughly grateful.. Thank you Universe."

Zayed Khan also shared a few pictures in which he can be seen hugging Ram Charan and interacting with him.

Zayed wrote in the caption, "Hello People, wanted to congratulate my sister @suzkr for her outstanding store @thecharcoalproject #Hydrabad . Met my dear friend and brother @alwaysramcharan who is not only a global super star but one of the most amazing human beings I have ever met, thank you for a wonderful evening at your home we were truly deeply touched .

"Wanted to give big shout out to the team Charcoal Hyderabad @bajajelectronicsindia @nafees.samani @djrishabh . @malzkhan and i were just amazed with your warmth and hospitality. Seems like The Charcoal Project is the new hotspot in town!"

Take a look:

Gauri Khan had collaborated with Sussanne for one floor at the store. The launch was a starry affair. Gauri Khan's famous girl gang comprising Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey were in attendance. Zoya Akhtar, designer Vikram Phadnis, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added glitz to the event.

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers.