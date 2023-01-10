Hrithik Roshan, 49 Today, Got The Best Birthday Wish From Dad Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan with Hrithik. (courtesy: rakesh_roshan9/)

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turned 49 and wishes have been flowing from all quarters. However, the most special message came from Hrithik's father, veteran director-actor Rakesh Roshan. On the occasion, Rakesh Roshan shared a photo with his son in which the two are twinning in black leather jackets and T-shirts. In the caption, Rakesh Roshan said, “Duggu Happy Birthday my coolest Sun. Keep spreading your warmth and shine always. Blessings and Love,” adding heart and sun emojis. Fans of the actor have also wished him in the comments section of the post.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan often share images with each other on social media. Last year, on Rakesh Roshan's birthday, Hrithik gave us glimpses of the celebration at home and shared a video of his father cutting the birthday cake. He wrote: "About last night. Happy Birthday, Papa. Making 73 look 37. Invincible. We love you."

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina also shared a picture from her uncle Rakesh Roshan's birthday festivities and wrote, "Happy birthday Tutu Papa we love you sooo much (as demonstrated by Duggu bhaiya)." Rakesh Roshan replied to Pashmina: "Thank you family for the lovely evening."

See the post shared by Hrithik Roshan here:

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the action film Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed Hrithik's last big release War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name and earned Hrithik Roshan unanimous praise.

Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actress Saba Azad. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two children Hrehaan and Hridaan.