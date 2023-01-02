Hrithik Roshan Rings In New Year With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan And Others

A still from the video. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, who returned to Mumbai from his European vacation, welcomed New Year 2023 with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor's cousin Pashmina Roshan has shared a video from their intimate gathering in which he along with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Saba, niece Suranika and others is setting up sky lanterns. In the video, the actor's elder son can be seen lighting the sky lantern while Saba holds the lantern. They are seen in casual ensembles, Hrithik can be seen in a grey zipper and black pants while Saba looks simple in a hoodie and loose pants.

Sharing the video, Pashmina Roshan captioned the video as "Thankyou 2022, Hello 2023." Check out the post below:

On Saturday, Hrithik, Saba and the actor's kids returned to Mumbai after celebrating Christmas in France. The actor shared a picture in which they including his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan are holding umbrellas and posing for the picture in the snow. In the caption, he wrote, "Merry Christmas beautiful people."

Here have a look:



Meanwhile, earlier today, Hrithik Roshan dropped the first post of 2023 and we can't take our eyes off. In the image, he is standing in a gym and showing of his perfectly toned abs. "Alright. Let's go. #2023," read the caption. Check out the post below:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release in 2024.