Saba Azad's Birthday Post For Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan Is Love, Actually

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: sabaazad)

As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 49th birthday today, his friends, family members and fans shared wishes for the actor. Girlfriend Saba Azad's wish for Hrithik arrived in the form of a super cute album, featuring goofy and adorable pictures. She accompanied it with an extensive note that read: "It's Ro day! Hey Ro! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind "exception to the rule". You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways."

Saba Azad added in her post: "The world is tres bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned (sic)."

Take a look at Saba Azad's post here:

The actors reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik to his family functions. The couple spent Christmas together, where they were joined by Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and cousin Pashmina.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.