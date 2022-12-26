Inside Hrithik Roshan's Snowy Christmas With Girlfriend Saba Azad And Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been dating for a while now, keep their fans updated by sharing adorable pictures. Speaking of which, the War actor has treated his Insta family to an adorable photo featuring Saba with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina. In the image, all of them are striking a similar pose in the snow while holding black umbrellas as they enjoy Christmas in an undisclosed location. Sharing the post, the actor captioned it as: "Merry Christmas beautiful people." Soon after he shared the post, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Hrithik Roshan's fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "This photo looks so cute," while another wrote, "Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family. Such a lovely picture. Lots of love."

Here have a look:



A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his sons and girlfriend, Saba Azad, at Mumbai airport. The couple has been dating each other for a while now. They were first spotted on a dinner date earlier this year, and soon after, at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, they made their relationship red carpet official.

Since then, they have been sharing adorable pictures of each other on their respective Instagram handles. Check out some photos below:

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, an interior designer. However, they parted ways in 2014 and continue to co-parent their sons.

On the work front, before taking a break, Hrithik Roshan was busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2024.