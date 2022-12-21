From Sussanne Khan And Boyfriend Arslan Goni's Goa Diaries. See Pics

Sussanne with Arslan Goni.(courtesy: suzkr)

Arslan Goni checked into Goa for his birthday celebrations with his family and friends. Arslan Goni's girlfriend and interior decorator Sussanne Khan shared pictures from their time in Goa on her Instagram stories. Sussanne Khan shared a mushy picture with Arslan on her Instagram stories and she captioned it: "Life in technicolor." She also shared glimpses of Arslan Goni's birthday party. She posted a picture with Arslan from the party and she thanked Jasmin Bhasin (rumoured to be dating Arslan's brother Aly Goni). "Jasmin Bhasin, love you my beautiful doll," she captioned the post.

See the aforementioned pictures here:

Sussanne Khan also reposted a couple of more pictures from the party that were originally shared by friends. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Arslan Goni's birthday earlier this week, Sussane shared this mushy post and she captioned it: "Happy, happiest Birthday my love... You are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. you are my definition of love... From here till the end of time... and beyond... we gonna make this Life. #ArSu #19thDec2022 #wegoteachother #limitless."

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-musician Saba Azad. The couple are frequently spotted together.

Other than being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She also did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa.