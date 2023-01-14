Hrithik Roshan With Girlfriend Saba Azad And Cousin Pashmina In A Picture-Perfect Selfie

Pashmina Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina shared a happy picture from her get-together with family and friends. On her Instagram stories, on Saturday, Pashmina Roshan shared a picture-perfect selfie with cousin Hrithik Roshan, his girlfriend and actor-musician Saba Azad and Suranika (daughter of Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan). She captioned the picture: "The happy audience." Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions. See Pashmina Roshan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Pashmina Roshan's Instagram story.

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday this year, Saba Azad wished him with this post.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.