Hrithik Roshan Explains Why He Was Seen On Crutches At A Party In Mumbai: 'My Body Comes With Its On/Off Button'

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines when he attended filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday celebration on Saturday. Fans were immediately concerned after seeing him walk on crutches.

Later, Hrithik took to Instagram to share the story behind his temporary knee trouble.

Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About His Knee Issue

Hrithik described his experience in his signature witty style, saying, "Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button. My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It's a mood."

He added that this "simple product feature" has given him experiences not available to most humans. "I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness... All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species. The most presentable of which is my sense of humour," he wrote.

Hrithik also shared a hilarious anecdote from his film shoots, adding, "Some days my tongue refuses to say the word 'DINNER'. Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is 'Would you like to come home for Dinner?' but my tongue has OFF'ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for 'LUNCH' instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON."

He went on to describe the animated expressions and moments on set that followed: the surprise at saying the wrong word, the hands thrown up in exasperation, the deep frown of mock self-investigation, a cheeky flick of the nose, and finally uncontrollable laughter.

Hrithik concluded his note with, "The highly efficient assistants keep making a dash to whisper the correct word in my ear... I feel a surge of love, and wonder if I should induct them as trusted allies in this very secret scheme. But instead I acknowledge, then with complete condescension I turn to camera once again to say LUNCH for what will become the last and final take. Quiet mic drop. Exit wound, healed. My brains POV, priceless."

What's Next For Hrithik?

Hrithik will next be seen in Krrish 4. The film marks his directorial debut in the iconic superhero franchise, building on Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). More details about the project are currently under wraps.

