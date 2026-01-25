Hrithik Roshan Attends Party Using Crutches, Fans Concerned

Hrithik Roshan attended filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday party in Mumbai recently, where he was seen walking with the help of elbow crutches. He even opted not to pose for photographers at the event.

According to reports, Hrithik had sustained a knee injury in March last year and seems to have aggravated it. Although the exact nature of the injury is not known.

Earlier, Choreographer Bosco Martis opened up about the difficulties Hrithik endured while filming the song Senorita from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In a conversation with Mirchi Plus, he said, “Senorita is another hard one because during the shooting of that song, Hrithik was in extreme pain." Despite being in extreme pain, Hrithik delivered a remarkable performance in the son.

Bosco further praised the actor's meticulous approach to dance numbers. He recalled Hrithik's perfectionism during the filming of the iconic song Tu Meri from Bang Bang, where he would rehearse the same step hundreds of times to get it just right.

"We had to wait 5 hours for the floor during the shoot of Tu Meri. But the thought was that the moves had to be on the floor, the gravity, and the way the shoes were on it had to be all very smooth. Hrithik is someone specifically who, until he is comfortable in his shoes and on the floor, isn't able to enjoy the song," the choreographer added.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. The film also marks his directorial debut.

