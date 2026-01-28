Sunny Deol's <i>Border 2</i> Gets A Thumbs-Up From Hrithik Roshan: "All Heart"

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share his thoughts on Border 2. Released in cinemas on January 23, the film has received strong praise from both audiences and critics. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and others.

Hrithik Roshan Reviews Border 2

He wrote on his Instagram Story, "Loved Border 2. All heart. Congrats to the entire team." Take a look:





Yesterday, Alia Bhatt also expressed her appreciation for the film, giving a special shout-out to her "dear friend" Varun.

She wrote, "Such a beautiful film.. @anurag_singh_films what fabulous performances by the entire cast!!!!! @iamsunnydeol @diljitdosanjh @ahan.shetty @sonambajwa @monajsingh @medhaarana @anyasinghofficial & my dear friend has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame.. so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year! Congratulations to the entire team."





Varun plays Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the film.

A few days earlier, Varun shared a heartfelt note about Border 2 on social media. He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 serves as a spiritual successor to Border.



Also Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Is Unstoppable, A Few Crores Away From 200 In India