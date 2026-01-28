Ahan Shetty To NDTV On The <i>Border</i> Scene That Made Him Angry As A Child

Ahan Shetty is basking in the success of Border 2. The film is a standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war classic Border. The original movie starred Ahaan's father, Suniel Shetty, as Bhairon Singh Rathore.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the new film brings back OG Sunny Deol and introduces fresh faces like Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Ahaan plays Mahendra Singh Rawat, an Indian Navy officer from the 14th Frigate Squadron.

Riding high on the film's success, the actor recently sat down with NDTV for a chat, where he spoke about his long-standing bond with the original Border.

“I was very young when I first watched it. I understood it properly when I was four years old. After that, I watched it every year on Republic Day or Independence Day on TV. That film has always been special to me,” Ahan Shetty said.

The actor also spoke about how the iconic tank sequence from the original Border, where Suniel Shetty's character is martyred, made him angry as a child. He shared, “As a son, I feel a lot of anger and pain because my father was martyred. But as an actor, that scene is very inspiring. I wanted to bring the same truth and honesty that my father brought to that scene into my own work.”

Talking about the response Border 2 has been receiving, Ahan Shetty said, “To be honest, it all feels very heavy, but in a good way. My heart feels full. When audiences connect with the film and make it their own, it feels like all the hard work paid off. This is not just my success, it's a win for the entire team. Every actor and technician has worked with full dedication.”

Asked about the moment when he felt the film was headed in the right direction, Ahan shared, "I watched the film for the first time on Friday. The screening ended, we stepped out, and the first-day numbers were already in front of us. At that moment, I felt I should not have taken so much tension. The film has turned out well and is reaching the audience. I spoke to my family right then.”

Border 2's release was an emotional moment for the Shetty household. When asked who was most emotional at home, Ahan said, “Mom was very emotional. Dad and Athiya were both very nervous, so they did not come inside during the screening and sat outside. When I met them after the film ended, Dad was trying to hold himself together, but his emotions were clearly visible. Athiya also became very emotional.”

When asked about his favourite scene, Ahan pointed to the lighter moments early in the film, saying, “The punishment scenes in the first half of the film – with me, Diljit and Varun. While shooting, we did not realise they would turn out so fun. We understood after seeing the audience reaction.”

Some scenes, however, hit much harder emotionally. “The letters scene is very impactful. Diljit sir's martyrdom scene – I knew what was going to happen, but my eyes filled up while watching it on screen. In the end, when the entire cast comes forward with Teri Mitti playing, that moment is also very heavy,” the actor said.

Asked about the most special reaction post-release, Ahan recalled a theatre moment, “The audience reaction at Gaiety Galaxy. Watching that atmosphere with Sunny sir was a very big moment for me. I can never forget that love and energy.”

Seeing himself on the big screen and hearing applause was not easy either. Ahan admitted, “It felt a bit strange and very emotional. I am very critical of myself, so I feel nervous while watching my own scenes. My film was released after four years, so the sense of responsibility was higher. But seeing the audience's love in the theatre made my eyes well up.”

FYI: Before Border 2, Ahan appeared in the 2021 film Tadap, which marked his Bollywood debut. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also starred Tara Sutaria.

Between his debut and Border 2, Ahan Shetty went through a difficult phase. “That phase was not easy. I could not work, I was stuck because of a contract, and it was also the COVID period. I would not call it a struggle, but it was a difficult time for me. Now it feels like I have come out of that phase,” he mentioned.

Looking ahead, Ahan Shetty has a packed slate. “I have signed three films. One is with Shaad Ali sir, one with Reliance, and one is a horror film. Shooting will begin in 2026, and the release will be in late 2026 or 2027,” he concluded.