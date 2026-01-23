<i>Border 2</i> First Reviews: "Thunderous Nationalism Is Back," Says Internet

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, Border 2, released in theatres today. Steeped in a high dose of nostalgia and emotion, Border 2 has set the bar high after the Dhurandhar storm. Early reviews are pouring in, calling the film a "massy entertainer" that brings back "thunderous nationalism" on the screen.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who said Border 2 is not Aman Ki Asha like Ikkis, shared a stellar review of the film.

He wrote: "Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.

"At its core, #Border2 is about valour, sacrifice, and brotherhood—told with conviction and cinematic flair. Anurag balances spectacle with sentiment while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war.

"The war sequences are breathtaking, mounted on a grand scale with meticulous detailing. Explosions, strategy, ground combat, and aerial action are staged with realism and edge-of-the-seat tension. Importantly, the action never feels hollow; it always serves the story and the emotions of the soldiers fighting the battle.

"Dialogues are a major high point—sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic. Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike."

He also showered praise on the star cast.

Joining the bandwagon is a bunch of enthusiasts who applauded the film.

"#Border2 brings back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with bigger scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism. This is not just a film—it's an emotion-packed battlefield experience made for theatres," wrote a fan.

"The inside reports of #Border2 are super duper good, as there is emotion, action, and above all goosebumps moments everywhere in the film," wrote another fan.

"If these reports are anything to go by, then #SunnyDeol is gonna chart his name in the history books for two 500cr nets in this phase of his career," said the post.

Praising Varun Dhawan, one fan wrote: "Varun Dhawan's role in #Border2 cannot be forgotten, as his powerful performance brought the film to life. In my opinion, he even outshone Sunny Deol and Ahan. This talented actor truly stole the show."

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.