<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Film To Open At Rs 30 Crore, Predicts Trade Analyst

Sunny Deol's Border 2 released in theatres today. The film, riding high on the nostalgia factor, has received applause from early reviewers. In terms of box office numbers, trade analysts have pinned their hopes on the film after the Dhurandhar storm slowed down.

What's the Opening Day Like?

Speaking to NDTV, Taran Adarsh predicts Border 2 might earn ₹30 crore on its opening day. He added that the numbers could go higher. When asked about industry tracker Sacnilk's data on Border 2's advance bookings, Adarsh said: "I believe in spot bookings more than advance bookings. Advance bookings are definitely good for Border 2. But I think it's the spot bookings that decide the fate of the opening day. Word of mouth also plays a crucial role in boosting the numbers."

Taran Adarsh's Glowing Review of Border 2

In his review, Taran Adarsh highly praised the film. He wrote: "Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.

At its core, #Border2 is about valour, sacrifice, and brotherhood-told with conviction and cinematic flair. Anurag balances spectacle with sentiment while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war.

The war sequences are breathtaking, mounted on a grand scale with meticulous detailing. Explosions, strategy, ground combat, and aerial action are staged with realism and edge-of-the-seat tension. Importantly, the action never feels hollow; it always serves the story and the emotions of the soldiers fighting the battle.

Dialogues are a major high point-sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic. Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike."

#OneWordReview...#Border2: OUTSTANDING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½

Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review



Director #AnuragSingh delivers a thunderous,…

Internet On Border 2

Praising Varun Dhawan, one fan wrote: "Varun Dhawan's role in #Border2 cannot be forgotten, as his powerful performance brought the film to life. In my opinion, he even outshone Sunny Deol and Ahan. This talented actor truly stole the show."

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

