Suniel Shetty Gets Emotional Recalling Son Ahan's Struggles After Debut Film's Failure: 'He Went Through A Lot'

Suniel Shetty got emotional at the song launch of Border 2 while speaking about the challenging phase his son, Ahan Shetty, went through after his debut film.

He shared that there was a break after Ahan's first movie, Tadap, and that the entire family went through a period of personal turmoil.

"One day, after his first film, there was a little break. You know, there's always a turmoil in our lives," Suniel said.

Addressing the widespread notion that star children have it easy, he added, "Everyone thinks Suniel Shetty's son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there's a lot that Ahan went through in life."

The actor admitted that watching his son navigate this tough period was emotionally difficult and also a true test of patience and perseverance for the family.

Expressing his deep gratitude to the makers of Border 2 - Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta - Suniel said he was thankful that Ahan landed a project like the film at such a crucial point in his career.

"I am so happy that he got a film like Border 2. It couldn't have been a better film, and I just pray that he has done justice to it and that the film works for all of us," he said.

Suniel also spoke about the values he has always tried to instill in his son. "The only thing I said was, whatever you do, do it with your heart."

The doting father further added that this belief makes him feel deeply grateful to those who supported Ahan. "That's why I have always been indebted - and I use the word 'indebted'. I am not just saying thank you; I truly feel indebted to Nidhi. She is like my little daughter," he said, acknowledging the emotional support extended by the makers to his family.

Highlighting how much Border 2 means to him as a parent, Suniel added, "For Nidhi to take Ahan in such a big film is a huge thing. From a father's point of view, I am indebted."

Thanking the team for believing in his son, he said, "A big thank you to everybody for letting this happen. They showed so much love towards Ahan, and I am extremely grateful for it."

Expressing his gratitude to director JP Dutta, Suniel concluded, "I would like to thank JP for giving me the opportunity. Today, Ahan is here because of that. Thank you all."

Ahan Shetty made his acting debut with Tadap in 2021, which did not perform well at the box office.

Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan alongside Ahan, is slated for release on January 23 this year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)