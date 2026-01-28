Budget Session 2026-27 Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of both Houses on the first day of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

The Parliament session will be held in two phases, the first part of which will commence on Wednesday and end on February 13. The second part, which will see a debate on the Budget will commence on March 9 and continue till April 2, according to an X post by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

During the first phase, the Economic Survey will be laid before Parliament on January 29 while the Budget will be tabled by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, which falls on a Sunday.

The session will consist of 30 sittings and will likely see discussions on taxation, public expenditure and policy. It comes at a time the government focusses on matters like economic growth, fiscal consolidation and challenges pertaining to infrastructure and jobs.

Follow Live Updates From Budget Session 2026: