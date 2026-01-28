Trump Talk To G RAM G Act, Opposition Preps Attack As Budget Session Starts

The first phase of the Parliament's Budget Session begins today with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation, days before the Narendra Modi government presents the Union Budget.

While the first leg of the Budget session, which ends on February 13, is packed with legislative agenda, the opposition will try to corner the Centre on key issues such as US President Donald Trump's remarks, the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists and the G RAM G Act, which has replaced the MGNREGA Act.

Opposition Lists Issues

In an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday, opposition parties listed several issues they want to highlight during the Budget session.

The first leg of the Budget session, however, does not have much room for discussion on issues other than the Budget. After the President's address today, the Economic Survey will be out tomorrow. And this Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for a record ninth time.

Following the Budget presentation, both Houses will see a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, and Prime Minister Modi will respond to this. The first leg of the Budget session will end on February 13 and the second leg will begin on March 9.

Trump Talk To SIR

Among the issues the opposition plans to raise is the changing statements of US President Trump on a trade deal with India. The replacement of MGNREGA by G RAM G Act, complications arising out of the SIR in several states and alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders are the other issues on which the opposition wants to corner the government.

NDA ally TDP, it is learnt, has plans to demand a social media ban for the 0-16 age group.

The opposition may question why the Centre is silent on key geopolitical developments in Venezuela and Greenland.

Centre's Firm Stand

The government has refused to hold discussions on SIR and G RAM G Act. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said SIR was discussed in detail during the electoral reforms debate in the Monsoon Session. Opposition Trinamool Congress, which is gearing up for the Assembly polls in West Bengal, is likely to press for a discussion on SIR. Party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to lead a protest in Delhi over this issue. On the G RAM G Act, the government's position is that it has become a law and there is no point in discussing it all over again.

Will UGC Row Be Raised

The new UGC regulations, which have sparked a massive row, are unlikely to raise a storm in Parliament. Major political parties are silent on the new regulations, primarily because they do not want to upset their caste vote banks.

A handful of leaders, such as Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), have spoken on the issue. While some MPs may try to question the government on this front, the UGC row is unlikely to become a big talking point this Parliament session.