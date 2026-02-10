Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Both Houses of Parliament are set to hold the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 today. The Rajya Sabha will continue its ongoing debate on the Budget, while the Lok Sabha is expected to commence its discussion after a recent deadlock between the ruling and opposition parties.
The discussions will resume at 11:00 am today.
As per the List of Business, Lok Sabha MPs Azad Kirti Jha and Robert Bruce C will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. Additionally, Jitin Prasada will deliver a statement on the progress of implementing the recommendations from the 188th Report of the Standing Committee on Commerce, which focuses on a "Comprehensive Strategy to Map Major Products and Countries to Maximise Exports and Minimise Imports."
In the Rajya Sabha, Rwngwra Narzary and Naresh Bansal will table the Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers for 2025-26.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss India-US Trade Deal
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the India-US Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement.
"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up the serious concerns… pic.twitter.com/UpuNqGoDPz
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Reports To Be Presented In Lok Sabha
#BudgetSession2026 #Budget2026 #parliament #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/xoGXki9TyE— LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) February 10, 2026
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: BJP Women MPs Urge Lok Sabha Speaker To Take Action Against Opposition
Eleven BJP MPs wrote Tuesday to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla - who faces a possible no-confidence vote - in response to the letter by counterparts from the Congress, raising serious objections about their "attitude" and expressing "full faith" in Birla's stewardship of the House.
Parliament's budget session was disrupted for a second consecutive week Monday over the opposition's renewed allegations of the Speaker favouring the treasury benches.
BJP's women MPs have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to take strongest possible action under the rules, against the opposition MPs who have committed 'heinous acts' within the precincts of the House and 'brought disrepute to our democratic institutions'
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: "No Debate In Parliament Is Opposition's Loss": Rijiju
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said if debates do not take place in Parliament, it will be a loss for the opposition as the ruling alliance has the majority and will have no problem in passing anything in the House.
But the government wants everything to be passed after a debate, the Parliamentary Affairs minister said, amid the ongoing stand-off between the government and the opposition in Parliament.
Talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Rijiju also said that the opposition is free to bring a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, but it does not have the numbers to remove him.
He also accused the opposition of insulting the institution of the Speaker by climbing on his table and that of the table officers, and storming into the Speaker's room.
Rijiju said the government could have asked the Speaker to take stronger action, but it was okay with his decision to suspend eight opposition MPs.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Productivity Falls To 20%, Finds Study
Since the beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament on January 28, till February 6, Lok Sabha achieved a productivity level of 20 per cent, and the Rajya Sabha, about 89 per cent, according to a study.
While the Upper House functioned for a total of 31.9 hours during that period, the Lower House could clock only 7.7 hours, as per a report by PRS Legislative Research.
Rajya Sabha spent 23.1 hours on non-legislation, i.e., actions or decisions not made through formal legislative processes, and Lok Sabha clocked only 2.9, it said.
In other matters, while Rajya Sabha devoted 5.9 hours to questions, 0.7 in legislation, and 2.1 in other business, the Lower House of Parliament could find time for such work for 2.3, zero, and 1.1 hours, respectively, the report added.
The only business the Lok Sabha devoted more time to was financial, with 1.4 hours against zero in the Upper House. This stems from the Lok Sabha's exclusive power to introduce Money Bills, in which the Rajya Sabha's role is limited to reviewing and making recommendations, which the Lower House can accept or reject.