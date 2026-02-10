Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Both Houses of Parliament are set to hold the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 today. The Rajya Sabha will continue its ongoing debate on the Budget, while the Lok Sabha is expected to commence its discussion after a recent deadlock between the ruling and opposition parties.

The discussions will resume at 11:00 am today.

As per the List of Business, Lok Sabha MPs Azad Kirti Jha and Robert Bruce C will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. Additionally, Jitin Prasada will deliver a statement on the progress of implementing the recommendations from the 188th Report of the Standing Committee on Commerce, which focuses on a "Comprehensive Strategy to Map Major Products and Countries to Maximise Exports and Minimise Imports."

In the Rajya Sabha, Rwngwra Narzary and Naresh Bansal will table the Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers for 2025-26.

Here Are The Parliament Budget Session 2026 Day 10 LIVE Updates: