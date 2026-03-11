Parliament Budget session LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address the Lok Sabha today during the debate on the motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

Both Houses are set to resume proceedings at 11:00 am.

The motion was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, and more than 50 MPs stood in support of it. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted permission to move the resolution and announced that 10 hours had been set aside for the debate. He urged members to keep their arguments focused on the resolution.

Pal also noted that the Speaker had been generous in granting permissions and following procedure for the Opposition's resolution.

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, accusing the Speaker of "partisan behaviour."

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament saw protests and heated exchanges on Tuesday as opposition members expressed concern over the government's handling of the conflict in the Middle East.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session 2026