Hina Khan On "Fav <i>Padosi</i>" Sunil Grover Who Used To Send Cook Books During Her "Chemo Days"

Hina Khan shared an emotional message about her favourite neighbour Sunil Grover on her Instagram feed. The actress, battling Stage Three Breast cancer, bumped into Sunil Grover at the airport.

Hina shared happy pictures with the comedian-actor. She wrote, "Bumped into my fav Padosi this morning at the airport." Hina also shared Sunil Grover used to send her cook books during her chemo sessions so that she could try different delicacies.

As an after-effect of chemo sessions, Hina Khan lost her taste, revealed the actress.

Hina Khan wrote in the caption, "Will always remember your long motivating session in refuge area after my diagnosis and how you used to send me cook books during my chemo days, so that I can try out different variety of dishes to cope up with the loss of taste.

"You are as we all know a great performer, great human being and a great friend. Thank you for always being kind to me," wrote Hina Khan.

Hina Khan has made many public appearances alongside her cancer battle. The popular TV star made a stunning appearance at an award function in Mumbai last year. Hina, who chopped off her hair during her chemotherapy sessions, sported a wig made of her own hair.

Hina shared her cancer diagnosis in June (2024) with an Instagram post. It read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

"Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11