Shah Rukh Khan's Classic Show <i>Fauji</i> Makes A Comeback With Vicky Jain And Gauahar Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Classic Show Fauji Makes A Comeback With Vicky Jain And Gauahar Khan

The show is presented by Doordarshan and Sandeep Singh, with Abhinav Pareek and Nishant C Shekhar directing the series

Fauji, the iconic show that introduced Shah Rukh Khan to the entertainment world, is coming back with its second season after three and a half decades. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on Instagram. He posted a video featuring memorable clips of SRK from the first season. The video concludes with a motion poster of Fauji 2. Taran also dropped another poster revealing key information about the project. The show is presented by Doordarshan and Sandeep Singh, with Abhinav Pareek and Nishant C Shekhar directing the series.

Fauji 2 marks the acting debut of Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's husband. Vicky has previously appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Smart Jodi. Alongside Vicky Jain, the cast includes Gauahar Khan, Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Amardeep Phogat, Ayaan Manchanda, Neil Satpuda, Sushmita Bhandari, Maansi, Suvansh Dhar, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, and Priyanshu Rajguru. Phew!

In his caption, Taran Adarsh wrote, “SANDEEP SINGH LAUNCHES ‘FAUJI 2' - THE NEW AVATAR OF SRK'S ICONIC SERIAL... The iconic 1989 serial Fauji - starring ShahRukhKhan - returns with a fresh new version. Sandeep Singh - in collaboration with India's national broadcaster Doordarshan - brings Fauji 2 in an updated, modern format.”

The Bollywood trade analyst also shared details regarding the soundtrack of Fauji 2. He said, “Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of #Fauji 2... The show will feature eleven songs, with music composed by music director Shreyas Puranik... SharadKelkar has done the voiceover.”

“Produced by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, Fauji 2 is directed by Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed Sab Moh Maaya Hai and A Wedding Story. Fauji 2 also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director,” Taran Adarsh added.

Read the full note below:

Just like the original show, Fauji 2 will also air on Doordarshan.

Fauji 2, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Jain
