Vicky Jain-Gauahar Khan's <i>Fauji 2</i> Shooting Begins In Pune

The shooting for Fauji 2 has finally begun. This show is the second part of the popular 1989 TV series of the same name. The first part marked the showbiz debut of Shah Rukh Khan. The makers have shared a new motion poster for the upcoming show and announced that filming has started at Symbiosis College in Pune. The cast will include Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan, alongside Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Amardeep Phogat, Ayaan Manchanda, Neil Satpuda, Sushmita Bhandari, Maansi, Suvansh Dhar, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur and Priyanshu Rajguru. Phew! Just like the original show, Fauji 2 will also air on Colors TV.

The text attached to the post read, “Lights, Camera, Action! Journey towards remaking the nostalgia begins. Fauji 2 shooting kicks off in Pune, Symbiosis College.”

A few days ago, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed note about Fauji 2 on Instagram. He wrote, “SANDEEP SINGH LAUNCHES ‘FAUJI 2' - THE NEW AVATAR OF SRK'S ICONIC SERIAL... The iconic 1989 serial Fauji - starring ShahRukhKhan - returns with a fresh new version. Sandeep Singh - in collaboration with India's national broadcaster Doordarshan - brings Fauji 2 in an updated, modern format.”

The Bollywood trade analyst also provided insights into the soundtrack of Fauji 2. He said, “Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of #Fauji 2... The show will feature eleven songs, with music composed by music director Shreyas Puranik... SharadKelkar has done the voiceover.”

“Produced by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, Fauji 2 is directed by Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed Sab Moh Maaya Hai and A Wedding Story. Fauji 2 also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director,” Taran Adarsh added.

Fauji 2 is directed by Abhinav Pareek and Nishant C Shekhar. The show is presented by Doordarshan and Sandeep Singh.