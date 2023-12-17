Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Demands An Apology From Munawar Faruqui. Here's Why

Ayesha Khan on the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

Get ready for the next big twist in the Bigg Boss 17 house. After the sensational entry of K-pop sensation Aoora, now we have Ayesha Khan joining the show as a wildcard contestant. The model and actress is here to stir up some drama, and guess who's in the spotlight? None other than Munawar Faruqui. In a recent promo, Ayesha spills the beans, saying, "You all know me as Ayesha Khan. Mai hamesha se jo bhi feel hota hai, jab mujhe lagta hai ki mujhe bol dena chahiye uske bare mein, mai bol deti hu. [I always speak my mind when I feel I should.] Ek contestant hai iss show ke [There is a contestant in the show], Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him."

Describing Munawar, she says, "Bande ke ache artist hone mein, aur ek bande ke ache insaan hone mein bahut bda farak hota hai. I just want people to know ki vo jaisa dikhate hai, vaisa kahi se bhi nahi hai. I don't know show pe aap keh rahe hai, aap committed hai, to show pe jane se pehle aap mujhe ye keh rahe the ki you know, ‘I love you. Aur aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye.' To ye sab kuch jhuth tha? Yahi tareeka hai unka har ladki ko approach karne ka. [There's a big difference between being a good artist and being a good person. He's not what he appears to be. I don't know what he's saying on the show, but before going on the show, he was telling me, 'I love you. You're the kind of girl one should marry.' So, was all that a lie? This is his way of approaching girls]."

Ayesha added, “I want an apology, basically. Aap maafi maang lijiye, mai aapko chedungi bhi nahi. But agar aap uske saath game khelna chahenge aur fir jaise aap jhuth bolne mein to bahut expert hai hi, aur jhuth bolenge, to fir hamare paas to sach pura ka pura pda hai. [Apologise, and I won't bother you. But if you want to play games with him, and if you're an expert at lying, then I have the whole truth].”

The caption of the video reads, “Ayesha Khan lene waali hai ghar mein wild card entry. Kya hoga inke aane se ghar mein dhamaaka? [Ayesha Khan is set to make a wild card entry into the house. Will there be a blast after her arrival?]”

Apart from Colors TV, Bigg Boss Season 17 can also be viewed on Jio Cinema.