Mallika Sherawat Shuts Down Rumours That She's Joining <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: "Never"

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has quashed rumours surrounding her participation in Bigg Boss 19. In a clear statement, the actress denied being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

On Monday, Mallika shared a note on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU.” The actress earlier attended Bigg Boss 18 as a guest to promote her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Many Bollywood celebrities have participated in Bigg Boss over the years, including Rahul Roy, Ravi Kishan, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shamita Shetty and Pooja Bhatt.

Last week, Bigg Boss makers announced the 19th season of the show with a new logo – the new eye design. The striking multicoloured symbol hinted at the many shades of drama, conflict and entertainment viewers can expect to witness in the show.

Sharing the announcement video, the makers wrote, "Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned!"

According to an Indian Express report, Bigg Boss 19 will run for five months. Salman Khan will host the show for the first three months, followed by guest hosts. Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Farah Khan are being considered to take over hosting duties in the final two months.

The reality show is expected to feature some well-known personalities like Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta and social media influencer, Mr. Faisu, as contestants. Celebrities such as Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Sriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan and Mickey Makeover are also believed to be considered for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

While the exact premiere date of the show is yet to be announced, Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly premiere on JioCinema on August 30.

This year, fresh episodes will premiere on OTT first, followed by a television telecast on Colors TV one and a half hours later, the same day.