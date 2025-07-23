Salman Khan To Charge Between Rs 120 To 150 Crore For <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Report

The highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss is all set to make a grand comeback with its 19th season. As per reports, Salman Khan will once again host the show.

Given Bigg Boss's massive popularity and Salman's larger-than-life persona, it's no surprise that the actor is commanding a hefty fee for his hosting duties. Salman's rumoured fees for this season is approximately between Rs 120–150 crores, reported the Indian Express.

The actor will receive between Rs 8 and 10 crores every weekend and will host the show for a total of 15 weeks. Bigg Boss 19 will predominantly broadcast on OTT and have a repeat airing on TV on the same day. Multiple sources confirmed that the new season does not have a big budget compared to its previous seasons.

Back in 2023, when Salman Khan had hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, he had reportedly charged Rs 96 crores for the gig. His fees for Bigg Boss 18 and Bigg Boss 17 was Rs 250 crores and Rs 200 crores, respectively. As there are other hosts too for Bigg Boss 19, Salman's fee is still more than what he drew during the previous OTT season.

According to the Indian Express report, Bigg Boss 19 will run for five months. Salman Khan will host the show for the first three months, after which other guest hosts will take over. Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan have all been considered to host the show in the last two months.

Celebrities such as Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Mr Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Sriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan and Mickey Makeover are rumoured to have been approached for the show.

Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly premiere on Jio Hotstar from August 30, 2025. This year, the fresh episodes will drop on OTT first and will premiere on Colors TV one and a half hours later.

