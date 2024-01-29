Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's Message For Wife Ankita After Finale - 'You Did The Jains And The Lokhandes Proud'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mannarachopra)

While Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17 on Sunday, Ankita Lokhande was declared the third runner-up. The Pavitra Rishta actress secured her place in the top four at the end of an extremely challenging journey. Now, Ankita's husband, Vikas Jain aka Vicky, who was also part of the show and finished in the sixth spot, has shared a special post for his wife on Instagram. In the carousel of photos, multiple snapshots capture the couple from the Bigg Boss finale night. In his caption, Vicky expressed, “Ankita, you did the Jains' & the Lokhandes' proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, har cheez mai [In everything] you were the best and I'm sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye [all your fans, friends, everyone must be proud of you],” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Several fans showered love on Vicky and Ankita in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande apologised to her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, during the finale night of Bigg Boss 17. It happened when the host Salman Khan asked Ankita and her mother-in-law to exchange promises in light of their rather tumultuous interactions during the show. The actor advised Ankita to make four promises while Ranjana was asked to make three.

Ankita Lokhande said, “Main humesha aapka khayal rakhungi, jaise main rakhti aayi hoon. Lekin agar koi kami reh gayi ho to I am really sorry. Vicky aur mere rishte jo bhi rahe hain abtak, shayad aap humare sath kabhi rahi nahi hain isiliye aapko pata nahi tha. Lekin aapne jo dekha vo kahin na kahin masti ka part tha. Kahin na kahin jhagde bhi hue hain. Lekin hum dono apni taraf se puri koshish karenge. Main aapse vaada karti hoon ki main apke bete se bahut sara pyar karungi. Aur use zindagi bhar khush rakhungi. Main Apko bhi puri tarah se khush rakhne ki koshish karungi. Hum dono ek dusre se ladayi nahi karenge. Aur zindagi bhar saath rahenge. [I will always take care of you, the way I have been doing. But if there has been any mistake then I am really sorry. You have never lived with us that is why you don't know that whatever you have seen on screen was all in jest. While we both have indulged in many fights, we will try our best to make things right. I promise to always keep you happy. We both will never fight and will always live together]”.

Before Bigg Boss Season 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took part in another reality show called Smart Jodi, and they emerged as the winners of that competition.