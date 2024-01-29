Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's First Post After Win Is With 'Bade Bhai' Salman Khan

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: _ishan_shukla)

Congratulations, Munawar Faruqui. The stand-up comic has emerged as the winner of the hugely popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17. While Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar to win the trophy, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey finished at the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. Munawar Faruqui took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a car after being declared the winner of the show. Now, following his win, Munawar has shared a gratitude note thanking his fans for their support. In the photo, Munawar can be seen posing alongside host Salman Khan with the Bigg Boss trophy in his hand. In the caption, he wrote: “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance. Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya [ Thank you, audience. Your love and support have finally brought the trophy to Dongri. Special thanks to big brother Salman Khan sir, for all your guidance…]”

In response to the post, former Bigg Boss contestant Suyyash Rai wrote: “Best birthday. Best Birthday gift. Mubarak ho… Dulhan aa gayi Dongri.” For context, the finale episode of Bigg Boss coincided with Munawar Faruqui's birthday.

Munawar shared the same picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Aakhir kar trophy Dongri aagayi [Finally, the trophy has come to Dongri],” referring to the city in Thane that the stand-up comic hails from.

Meanwhile, first runner-up Abhishek Kumar also thanked his fans on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank u so much everyone for your love and support. I will be forever grateful. And I'm with you all forever #AbhishekAvengers.”

This is not Munawar Faruqui's first reality show win. In 2022, he won another reality TV show, Lock Upp season one, which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.