Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar Faruqui Wins Trophy, Car And Rs 50 Lakh

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: jmunawar.faruqui)

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday was announced as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss season 17, beating actor Abhishek Kumar through live voting.

Besides Faruqui and Kumar, the other three contestants who were competing for the trophy in the finale were actors Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and social media personality Arun Mahashetty.

Superstar Ajay Devgn served as the special guest on the last episode of he latest season that aired on Colors channel. The first contestant to be evicted in the finale from the Bigg Boss house was Arun. He was followed by Ankita and Mannara.

Bigg Boss host and superstar Salman Khan announced Faruqui as the winner, who took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Many had predicted Faruqui's win on social media. The comedian first made headlines in 2021 when he was jailed for over a month for making remarks on Hindu deities during a stand-up show and allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

In 2022, he won another reality TV show, Lock Upp season one, which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.

During his stint on Bigg Boss season 17, Faruqui entertained fellow housemates and viewers with his wit and charm. His personal life also remained a topic of discussion throughout the show.

The latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan.